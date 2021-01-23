During the last session, Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s traded shares were 456,061, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.33% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the BRKS share is $85.64, that puts it down -1.45% from that peak though still a striking +74.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.19. The company’s market capitalization is $6.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 648.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 841.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BRKS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS): Trading Information

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) registered a 0.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $85.64 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.94%, and it has moved by 13.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.42%. The short interest in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) is 2.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.43, which implies a decline of -8.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58 and $91 respectively. As a result, BRKS is trading at a discount of 7.79% off the target high and -31.3% off the low.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Brooks Automation, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) shares have gone up +84.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.62% against 20.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.3% this quarter and then jump 64% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $243.62 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $246.73 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $207.24 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.5%. While earnings are projected to return 286.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

BRKS Dividend Yield

Brooks Automation, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 04 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brooks Automation, Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.68%.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s Biggest Investors

Brooks Automation, Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.24%, with the float percentage being 101.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 385 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.08 Million shares (or 14.93% of all shares), a total value of $512.7 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.86 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $363.82 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored