During the last session, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s traded shares were 388,330, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.8% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the BEP share is $49.87, that puts it down -1.03% from that peak though still a striking +67.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.04. The company’s market capitalization is $13.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 569.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 557.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. BEP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP): Trading Information

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) registered a 0.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $49.64 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.01%, and it has moved by 20.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.39%. The short interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is 223.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.91, which implies a decline of -15.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.67 and $55 respectively. As a result, BEP is trading at a discount of 11.43% off the target high and -50.02% off the low.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $657Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $702.5 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $571Million and $677Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.1% and then jump by 3.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -86.13%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BEP Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.56%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s Biggest Investors

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.81%, with the float percentage being 58.81%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 331 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 68.75 Million shares (or 25.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.41 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.75 Million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $551.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 2,973,720 shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 Million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $43.3 Million.

