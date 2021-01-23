During the last session, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares were 564,345, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.58% or $3.04. The 52-week high for the BBIO share is $71.84, that puts it down -3.4% from that peak though still a striking +79.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.23. The company’s market capitalization is $8.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 643.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 641Million shares over the past three months.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. BBIO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO): Trading Information

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) registered a 4.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.69% in intraday trading to $71.40 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.36%, and it has moved by 2.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.29%. The short interest in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 10.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.63, which implies a decline of -4.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47 and $91 respectively. As a result, BBIO is trading at a discount of 30.97% off the target high and -32.35% off the low.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) shares have gone up +126.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.58% against -5.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -35.5% this quarter and then fall -20.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -40.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.93 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.32 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $13.82 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -118.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Biggest Investors

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. insiders own 8.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.87%, with the float percentage being 111.81%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 34.51 Million shares (or 28.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 Million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 21.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $998.82 Million.

