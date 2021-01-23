During the last session, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s traded shares were 392,431, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.8, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.13% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BHR share is $8.61, that puts it down -79.38% from that peak though still a striking +76.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $176.1 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 260.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 465.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. BHR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.88.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR): Trading Information

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) registered a 2.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.25% in intraday trading to $5.12- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.43%, and it has moved by 12.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.12%. The short interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is 663.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.05, which implies an increase of 46.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $13 respectively. As a result, BHR is trading at a discount of 170.83% off the target high and -53.13% off the low.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) shares have gone up +95.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -152.48% against -3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -344.4% this quarter and then fall -95.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -53.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.11 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.62 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $121.7 Million and $113.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -56.4% and then fell by -39.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -49.9%. While earnings are projected to return -75.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.3% per annum.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s Biggest Investors

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. insiders own 25.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.11%, with the float percentage being 47.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.88 Million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $7.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 Million shares, is of Lsv Asset Management’s that is approximately 3.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.36 Million.

