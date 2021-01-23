During the last session, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s traded shares were 440,341, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.95% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the RPT share is $14.94, that puts it down -58.43% from that peak though still a striking +51.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.62. The company’s market capitalization is $763.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 542.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 521.17 Million shares over the past three months.

RPT Realty (RPT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. RPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 3.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $11 respectively. As a result, RPT is trading at a discount of 16.65% off the target high and -4.56% off the low.

RPT Realty (RPT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that RPT Realty has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RPT Realty (RPT) shares have gone up +53.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.07% against -6.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -106% this quarter and then fall -50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -17.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.25 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.54 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.1 Million and $52.88 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 69.1% and then fell by -4.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.4%. While earnings are projected to return 635.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -4.03% per annum.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s Biggest Investors

RPT Realty insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.14%, with the float percentage being 98.6%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.22 Million shares (or 17.57% of all shares), a total value of $77.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.84 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $64.39 Million.

