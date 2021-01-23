During the last session, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s traded shares were 422,316, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.15% or -$1.07. The 52-week high for the ONDS share is $14.9, that puts it down -23.55% from that peak though still a striking +52.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.7. The company’s market capitalization is $320.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 859.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 466.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. ONDS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS): Trading Information

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) registered a -8.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.83% in intraday trading to $14.50 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.33%, and it has moved by 74.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.26%. The short interest in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is 32.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies a decline of -17.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, ONDS is trading at a discount of -17.08% off the target high and -17.08% off the low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 13.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

