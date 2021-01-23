During the last session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s traded shares were 599,812, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.97% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the MYOV share is $30.9, that puts it down -48.13% from that peak though still a striking +71.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. MYOV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.85.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV): Trading Information

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) registered a 0.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.14% in intraday trading to $21.99 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.8%, and it has moved by -9.03% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -24.48%. The short interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is 2.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.14, which implies an increase of 73.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $55 respectively. As a result, MYOV is trading at a discount of 163.66% off the target high and 34.23% off the low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 17.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Biggest Investors

Myovant Sciences Ltd. insiders own 59.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.77%, with the float percentage being 86.87%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.09 Million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $71.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.96 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 4.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $55.69 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored