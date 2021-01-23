During the last session, Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s traded shares were 496,062, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.82% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the KIQ share is $1, that puts it down -44.93% from that peak though still a striking +34.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $32.67 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 962.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 300.98 Million shares over the past three months.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. KIQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ): Trading Information

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) registered a -2.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.24% in intraday trading to $0.777 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.8%, and it has moved by 30.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.61%. The short interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) is 166.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.3, which implies an increase of 233.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.3 and $2.3 respectively. As a result, KIQ is trading at a discount of 233.33% off the target high and 233.33% off the low.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s Biggest Investors

Kelso Technologies Inc. insiders own 4.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.04%, with the float percentage being 5.26%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.45 Million shares (or 3.08% of all shares), a total value of $794.29 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 761.3 Thousand shares, is of Tocqueville Asset Management L.p.’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $416.81 Thousand.

