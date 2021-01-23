During the last session, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s traded shares were 344,443, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.2, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BLBD share is $26.88, that puts it down -21.08% from that peak though still a striking +62.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.4. The company’s market capitalization is $600.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 386.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 124.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD): Trading Information

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.41% in intraday trading to $26.88 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.97%, and it has moved by 20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.58%. The short interest in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) is 331.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Blue Bird Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) shares have gone up +71.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.34% against 1.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -7.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.2%. While earnings are projected to return -49.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s Biggest Investors

Blue Bird Corporation insiders own 2.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.91%, with the float percentage being 97.07%. American Securities LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.03 Million shares (or 40.77% of all shares), a total value of $134.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.94 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.55 Million.

