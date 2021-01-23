During the last session, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s traded shares were 431,711, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BSM share is $11.21, that puts it down -35.71% from that peak though still a striking +51.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 975.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 608.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. BSM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM): Trading Information

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.34% in intraday trading to $8.64- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.56%, and it has moved by 20.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.65%. The short interest in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is 926.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.86, which implies an increase of 19.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $13 respectively. As a result, BSM is trading at a discount of 57.38% off the target high and -3.15% off the low.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.32 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.76 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103.03 Million and $183.05 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -17.2% and then fell by -56.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.9%. While earnings are projected to return -25.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.6% per annum.

BSM Dividend Yield

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.19%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s Biggest Investors

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. insiders own 28.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.83%, with the float percentage being 24.81%. William Marsh Rice University is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.27 Million shares (or 3.51% of all shares), a total value of $44.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.72 Million shares, is of Mayo Clinic’s that is approximately 2.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.12 Million.

