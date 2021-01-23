During the last session, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s traded shares were 805,084, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BNED share is $5.84, that puts it down -19.18% from that peak though still a striking +77.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $240.41 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 531.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 432.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BNED has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED): Trading Information

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.7% in intraday trading to $5.55- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.55%, and it has moved by 4.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.38%. The short interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is 1.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 12.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $6 respectively. As a result, BNED is trading at a discount of 22.45% off the target high and 2.04% off the low.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) shares have gone up +126.85% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -850% this quarter and then jump 46.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -22.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32%. While earnings are projected to return -54.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Biggest Investors

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. insiders own 27.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.09%, with the float percentage being 80.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.36 Million shares (or 6.85% of all shares), a total value of $8.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.24 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.37 Million.

