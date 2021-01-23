During the last session, Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s traded shares were 538,574, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.63% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the CDMO share is $14.45, that puts it down -1.4% from that peak though still a striking +78.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.02. The company’s market capitalization is $862.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 526.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 474.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CDMO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO): Trading Information

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) registered a 4.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $14.42 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.35%, and it has moved by 21.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.48%. The short interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) is 2.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies an increase of 0.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $16 respectively. As a result, CDMO is trading at a discount of 12.28% off the target high and -15.79% off the low.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Avid Bioservices, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) shares have gone up +104.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -107.41% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 81.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.5%. While earnings are projected to return -54.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s Biggest Investors

Avid Bioservices, Inc. insiders own 6.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.05%, with the float percentage being 67.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.83 Million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $29.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 Million shares, is of Iszo Capital LP’s that is approximately 6.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.36 Million.

