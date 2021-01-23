During the last session, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s traded shares were 568,680, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.08% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the AVCO share is $2.194, that puts it down -76.94% from that peak though still a striking +59.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.5. The company’s market capitalization is $100.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 366.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 328.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AVCO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO): Trading Information

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) registered a 5.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.8% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.08%, and it has moved by 7.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.71%. The short interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) is 1.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -122.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s Biggest Investors

Avalon GloboCare Corp. insiders own 65.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.27%, with the float percentage being 9.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 966.27 Thousand shares (or 1.3% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 615.49 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $769.36 Thousand.

