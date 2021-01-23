During the last session, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s traded shares were 671,651, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the LPG share is $14.9, that puts it down -17.6% from that peak though still a striking +52.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.08. The company’s market capitalization is $644.67 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 537.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 477.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. LPG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG): Trading Information

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.65% in intraday trading to $13.72 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.39%, and it has moved by 12.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.94%. The short interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) is 2.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.41, which implies an increase of 13.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $18.5 respectively. As a result, LPG is trading at a discount of 46.01% off the target high and -21.07% off the low.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dorian LPG Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) shares have gone up +54.89% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -15.9% this quarter and then fall -18.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -10.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.7%. While earnings are projected to return 321.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s Biggest Investors

Dorian LPG Ltd. insiders own 18.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.14%, with the float percentage being 93.64%. Kensico Capital Management Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.01 Million shares (or 15.75% of all shares), a total value of $64.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.1 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.88 Million.

