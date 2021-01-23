During the last session, Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s traded shares were 342,520, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $338.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.27% or $7.5. The 52-week high for the LAD share is $340.67, that puts it down -0.78% from that peak though still a striking +83.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.74. The company’s market capitalization is $8.97 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 294.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 288.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. LAD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.07.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD): Trading Information

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) registered a 2.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.77% in intraday trading to $340.6 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.9%, and it has moved by 21.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.5%. The short interest in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is 2.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $322.27, which implies a decline of -4.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $294 and $350 respectively. As a result, LAD is trading at a discount of 3.54% off the target high and -13.03% off the low.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithia Motors, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) shares have gone up +53.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.02% against 34.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.9% this quarter and then jump 119.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.92 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.82 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.27 Billion and $2.8 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20% and then jump by 36.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.7%. While earnings are projected to return 13.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.9% per annum.

LAD Dividend Yield

Lithia Motors, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lithia Motors, Inc. is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.99%.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s Biggest Investors

Lithia Motors, Inc. insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.1%, with the float percentage being 88.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 503 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.43 Million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $552.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 Million shares, is of Abrams Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $507.41 Million.

