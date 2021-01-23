During the last session, BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s traded shares were 480,028, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.62% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the BPMP share is $15.75, that puts it down -25.8% from that peak though still a striking +48.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 485.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 365.09 Million shares over the past three months.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. BPMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP): Trading Information

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) registered a 2.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.28% in intraday trading to $13.08 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.91%, and it has moved by 17.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.11%. The short interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) is 366.56 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.64, which implies an increase of 8.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.5 and $16 respectively. As a result, BPMP is trading at a discount of 27.8% off the target high and -8.15% off the low.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.65 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.51 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.07 Million and $30.7 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -9.7% and then fell by -0.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 26.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.6% per annum.

BPMP Dividend Yield

BP Midstream Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BP Midstream Partners LP is 1.39, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s Biggest Investors

BP Midstream Partners LP insiders own 8.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.77%, with the float percentage being 85.35%. Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.19 Million shares (or 11.82% of all shares), a total value of $61.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 Million shares, is of Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $44.82 Million.

