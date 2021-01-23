During the last session, Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s traded shares were 441,248, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $107.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $1.53. The 52-week high for the NARI share is $108.11, that puts it down -0.97% from that peak though still a striking +63.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.55. The company’s market capitalization is $5.22 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 806.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 673.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI): Trading Information

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.96% in intraday trading to $108.1 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.22%, and it has moved by 36.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.66%. The short interest in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) is 921.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 88.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.9% per annum.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s Biggest Investors

Inari Medical, Inc. insiders own 32.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.42%, with the float percentage being 79.36%. AllianceBernstein, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.34 Million shares (or 2.75% of all shares), a total value of $92.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 848.5 Thousand shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $58.56 Million.

