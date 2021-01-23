During the last session, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s traded shares were 437,181, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the OXSQ share is $6.26, that puts it down -76.84% from that peak though still a striking +42.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $175.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 438.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 376.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. OXSQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ): Trading Information

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.39% in intraday trading to $3.59- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.56%, and it has moved by 18.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.07%. The short interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is 249.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 41.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, OXSQ is trading at a discount of 41.24% off the target high and 41.24% off the low.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Oxford Square Capital Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) shares have gone up +28.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.85% against -15.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -50% this quarter and then fall -30.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -44.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.43 Million and $10.82 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -40.4% and then fell by -26.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.39%. While earnings are projected to return -51.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

OXSQ Dividend Yield

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oxford Square Capital Corp. is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 17.34%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s Biggest Investors

Oxford Square Capital Corp. insiders own 8.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.05%, with the float percentage being 12.06%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.43 Million shares (or 2.89% of all shares), a total value of $3.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 545.75 Thousand shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 1.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.35 Million.

