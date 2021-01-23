During the last session, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s traded shares were 435,552, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.22% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AEMD share is $4.34, that puts it down -64.39% from that peak though still a striking +55.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $31.91 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 366.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AEMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD): Trading Information

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) registered a -2.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.71% in intraday trading to $2.83- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.76%, and it has moved by 23.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.88%. The short interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 576.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 293.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 127.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, AEMD is trading at a discount of 127.27% off the target high and 127.27% off the low.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aethlon Medical, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) shares have gone up +26.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.59% against 22.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.6% this quarter and then jump 46.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -29.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.6%. While earnings are projected to return 63.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Biggest Investors

Aethlon Medical, Inc. insiders own 2.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.36%, with the float percentage being 10.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 122.51 Thousand shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $165.39 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66.53 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $89.81 Thousand.

