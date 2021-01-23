During the last session, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s traded shares were 484,752, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the ATGE share is $39.3, that puts it down -1.42% from that peak though still a striking +49.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.76. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 428.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 483.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ATGE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE): Trading Information

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.4% in intraday trading to $39.30 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.89%, and it has moved by 16.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.14%. The short interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) is 2.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.33, which implies an increase of 9.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $51 respectively. As a result, ATGE is trading at a discount of 31.61% off the target high and -7.1% off the low.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Adtalem Global Education Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) shares have gone up +6.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.07% against 7.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.5% this quarter and then jump 1.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.2%. While earnings are projected to return 151.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.65% per annum.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s Biggest Investors

Adtalem Global Education Inc. insiders own 1.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.34%, with the float percentage being 98.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 268 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.58 Million shares (or 10.71% of all shares), a total value of $136.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.26 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $104.43 Million.

