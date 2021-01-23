During the last session, 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s traded shares were 571,331, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $187, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $1.47. The 52-week high for the TXG share is $191.24, that puts it down -2.27% from that peak though still a striking +73.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.78. The company’s market capitalization is $20.12 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 713.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 804.07 Million shares over the past three months.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. TXG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG): Trading Information

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.22% in intraday trading to $191.2 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.95%, and it has moved by 24.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.06%. The short interest in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is 960.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $157.5, which implies a decline of -15.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $145 and $195 respectively. As a result, TXG is trading at a discount of 4.28% off the target high and -22.46% off the low.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that 10x Genomics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) shares have gone up +95.1% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -95% against 2.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -228.6% this quarter and then jump 36.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.4 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.51 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $75.29 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 33.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Biggest Investors

10x Genomics, Inc. insiders own 2.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.53%, with the float percentage being 90.68%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.71 Million shares (or 13.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.59 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.07 Billion.

