During the last session, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s traded shares were 2,636,826, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.53% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the XNET share is $6.035, that puts it down -51.25% from that peak though still a striking +40.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $266.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. XNET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET): Trading Information

Xunlei Limited (XNET) registered a 1.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.9% in intraday trading to $4.24- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.18%, and it has moved by 32.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.06%. The short interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 810.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 229.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 200.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, XNET is trading at a discount of 200.75% off the target high and 200.75% off the low.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.8%. While earnings are projected to return -29.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 19% per annum.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Biggest Investors

Xunlei Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.9%, with the float percentage being 18.9%. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.36 Million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $21.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.88 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 311,739 shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $900.93 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 206.63 Thousand, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $543.42 Thousand.

