During the recent session, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s traded shares were 9,927,043, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.36. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.59% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the XSPA share is $8.82, that puts it down -418.82% from that peak though still a striking +91.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $159.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.82 Million shares over the past three months.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. XSPA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA): Trading Information

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) registered a 5.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.74% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.64%, and it has moved by 17.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.76%. The short interest in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is 7.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54, which implies an increase of 3076.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54 and $54 respectively. As a result, XSPA is trading at a discount of 3076.47% off the target high and 3076.47% off the low.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.53 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.66 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140Million and $12.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8138.6% and then jump by 0.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.3%. While earnings are projected to return 82.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Biggest Investors

XpresSpa Group, Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.63%, with the float percentage being 10.64%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.19 Million shares (or 1.71% of all shares), a total value of $2.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.07 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 372,794 shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $734.4 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 232.36 Thousand, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $381.07 Thousand.

