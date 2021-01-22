During the last session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares were 19,106,010, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.89% or $1.71. The 52-week high for the WIMI share is $29.5, that puts it down -243.82% from that peak though still a striking +62.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.2. The company’s market capitalization is $573.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.27 Million shares over the past three months.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. WIMI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI): Trading Information

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) registered a 24.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.38% in intraday trading to $8.88- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.67%, and it has moved by 40.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.96%. The short interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 429.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 189 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies a decline of -6.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $8 respectively. As a result, WIMI is trading at a discount of -6.76% off the target high and -6.76% off the low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 14.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Biggest Investors

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.28%, with the float percentage being 1.28%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 205.88 Thousand shares (or 3.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 133.55 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 2.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $743.85 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-China Growth Leaders ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-China Growth Leaders ETF owns about 2,424 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.96 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 569, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $3.45 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored