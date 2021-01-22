During the recent session, Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s traded shares were 1,313,310, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.55% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the OCC share is $4.62, that puts it down -35.09% from that peak though still a striking +40.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $26.25 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 90.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 71.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. OCC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC): Trading Information

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) registered a 6.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.6% in intraday trading to $4.49- this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.32%, and it has moved by 28.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.29%. The short interest in Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) is 10.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies an increase of 133.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $8 respectively. As a result, OCC is trading at a discount of 133.92% off the target high and 133.92% off the low.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.9%. While earnings are projected to return -8.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s Biggest Investors

Optical Cable Corporation insiders own 36.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.93%, with the float percentage being 21.78%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 431.89 Thousand shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 165.22 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $510.54 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 147,559 shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $393.98 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 101.49 Thousand, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $313.6 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored