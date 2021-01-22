During the recent session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s traded shares were 3,698,157, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $23.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.12% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the RIDE share is $31.8, that puts it down -36.72% from that peak though still a striking +59.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.5. The company’s market capitalization is $3.86 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. RIDE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE): Trading Information

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) registered a -3.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.42% in intraday trading to $25.87 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.25%, and it has moved by 12.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.53%. The short interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 7.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.5, which implies an increase of 39.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $50 respectively. As a result, RIDE is trading at a discount of 114.96% off the target high and -39.81% off the low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

