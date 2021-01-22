During the recent session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares were 4,596,593, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.93% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ARTL share is $4.423, that puts it down -298.47% from that peak though still a striking +59.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.451. The company’s market capitalization is $17.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 Million shares over the past three months.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ARTL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL): Trading Information

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) registered a 9.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.7% in intraday trading to $1.19 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.93%, and it has moved by 77.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.1%. The short interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is 688.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 259.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies an increase of 170.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3 respectively. As a result, ARTL is trading at a discount of 170.27% off the target high and 170.27% off the low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -25.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

