During the recent session, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s traded shares were 1,573,229, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.27. At the last check, the stock’s price was $296.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.14% or $3.36. The 52-week high for the W share is $369, that puts it down -24.29% from that peak though still a striking +92.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.7. The company’s market capitalization is $30.68 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Wayfair Inc. (W) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. W has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.8.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W): Trading Information

Wayfair Inc. (W) registered a 1.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.04% in intraday trading to $326.6 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.94%, and it has moved by 4.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.56%. The short interest in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is 12.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $304.08, which implies an increase of 2.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $180 and $370 respectively. As a result, W is trading at a discount of 24.63% off the target high and -39.37% off the low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Wayfair Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wayfair Inc. (W) shares have gone up +29.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 159.03% against 10.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 128.6% this quarter and then jump 92.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.73 Billion as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.3 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.53 Billion and $2.33 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.1% and then jump by 41.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.3%. While earnings are projected to return -90.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Biggest Investors

Wayfair Inc. insiders own 5.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.31%, with the float percentage being 113.92%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 581 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.26 Million shares (or 14.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.99 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.53 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 10.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.19 Billion.

