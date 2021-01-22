During the last session, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s traded shares were 4,590,256, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the VUZI share is $11.89, that puts it down -9.08% from that peak though still a striking +92.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $465.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. VUZI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI): Trading Information

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) registered a -2.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.33% in intraday trading to $11.89 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.79%, and it has moved by 22.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.04%. The short interest in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is 7.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.33, which implies a decline of -5.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $13 respectively. As a result, VUZI is trading at a discount of 19.27% off the target high and -44.95% off the low.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vuzix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares have gone up +158.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.49% against 1.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.3% this quarter and then jump 44.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.92 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.28 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.95 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 100.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.5%. While earnings are projected to return -7.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Biggest Investors

Vuzix Corporation insiders own 10.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.48%, with the float percentage being 17.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.23 Million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $5.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.08 Million shares, is of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 4,811,790 shares. This amounts to just over 11.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 733.32 Thousand, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $3.34 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored