During the last session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s traded shares were 10,568,813, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.53% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the VBIV share is $6.93, that puts it down -125% from that peak though still a striking +77.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $745.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.35 Million shares over the past three months.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. VBIV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.5, which implies an increase of 111.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $9 respectively. As a result, VBIV is trading at a discount of 192.21% off the target high and -2.6% off the low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.6%. While earnings are projected to return 52.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Biggest Investors

VBI Vaccines Inc. insiders own 3.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.81%, with the float percentage being 59.9%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 55.04 Million shares (or 22.74% of all shares), a total value of $157.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.56 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $53.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 19,030,494 shares. This amounts to just over 7.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.21 Million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $11.59 Million.

