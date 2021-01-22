During the recent session, The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares were 1,892,849, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the last check, the stock’s price was $22.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.44% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the GPS share is $26.99, that puts it down -19.9% from that peak though still a striking +76.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.26. The company’s market capitalization is $8.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.53 Million shares over the past three months.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. GPS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS): Trading Information

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) registered a -0.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.11% in intraday trading to $22.97 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.42%, and it has moved by 12.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.37%. The short interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 16.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.28, which implies an increase of 7.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $30 respectively. As a result, GPS is trading at a discount of 33.27% off the target high and -28.92% off the low.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Gap, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares have gone up +76.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -210.66% against -7.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -70.7% this quarter and then jump 93.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.66 Billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.36 Billion by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.67 Billion and $2.3 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.3% and then jump by 46% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.9%. While earnings are projected to return -62.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.33% per annum.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Biggest Investors

The Gap, Inc. insiders own 44.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.02%, with the float percentage being 103.88%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 525 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 26.73 Million shares (or 7.15% of all shares), a total value of $455.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.22 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $446.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 17,257,300 shares. This amounts to just over 4.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $293.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.97 Million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $135.8 Million.

