During the recent session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s traded shares were 2,921,016, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the last check, the stock’s price was $33.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the ZTO share is $38.99, that puts it down -17.94% from that peak though still a striking +34.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.58. The company’s market capitalization is $28.28 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 Million shares over the past three months.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ZTO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO): Trading Information

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.5% in intraday trading to $33.59 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.21%, and it has moved by 18.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.46%. The short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is 14.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.56 day(s) to cover.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares have jump down -9.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -9.28% against -16.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -6.7% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $952.82 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $978.3 Million and $559.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.7% and then jump by 70.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.1%. While earnings are projected to return 24.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.91% per annum.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Biggest Investors

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.07%, with the float percentage being 37.3%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 440 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 38.93 Million shares (or 17.22% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.62 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $527.04 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored