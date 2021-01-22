During the recent session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 4,399,754, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the last check, the stock’s price was $75.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.41% or -$2.66. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $84.43, that puts it down -12.01% from that peak though still a striking +41.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.24. The company’s market capitalization is $45.68 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.23 Million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group (TAL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. TAL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL): Trading Information

TAL Education Group (TAL) registered a -3.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.66% in intraday trading to $84.43 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.87%, and it has moved by 9.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.48%. The short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 11.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.86, which implies an increase of 15.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71 and $108 respectively. As a result, TAL is trading at a discount of 43.27% off the target high and -5.81% off the low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 Billion by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $857.68 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.4%. While earnings are projected to return -130.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Biggest Investors

TAL Education Group insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.48%, with the float percentage being 100.56%. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 650 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 54.72 Million shares (or 16.44% of all shares), a total value of $4.16 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.27 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 14.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.67 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored