During the recent session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares were 28,371,489, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.19% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the NNDM share is $14.4, that puts it down -4.65% from that peak though still a striking +96.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 44.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NNDM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM): Trading Information

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) registered a 9.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.47% in intraday trading to $14.40 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.04%, and it has moved by 53.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.75%. The short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 13.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies a decline of -27.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, NNDM is trading at a discount of -27.33% off the target high and -27.33% off the low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 71.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Biggest Investors

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.51%, with the float percentage being 6.51%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 419.68 Thousand shares (or 4.22% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 227.57 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 2.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $650.84 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored