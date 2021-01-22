During the recent session, Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s traded shares were 3,732,187, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the DGLY share is $7.1, that puts it down -170.99% from that peak though still a striking +75.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.64. The company’s market capitalization is $78.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DGLY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY): Trading Information

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.29% in intraday trading to $3.18- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.31%, and it has moved by -0.75% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 12.4%. The short interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is 2.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 90.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, DGLY is trading at a discount of 90.84% off the target high and 90.84% off the low.

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.4%. While earnings are projected to return 54.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Biggest Investors

Digital Ally, Inc. insiders own 13.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.56%, with the float percentage being 14.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 916.1 Thousand shares (or 3.36% of all shares), a total value of $1.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 508.97 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.09 Million.

