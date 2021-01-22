During the last session, Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s traded shares were 1,016,426, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.2% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the SYBX share is $4.3, that puts it down -0.7% from that peak though still a striking +68.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $141.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. SYBX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX): Trading Information

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) registered a 11.2% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.7% in intraday trading to $4.30- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.28%, and it has moved by 96.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.69%. The short interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 644.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 343.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.17, which implies an increase of 114.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $13 respectively. As a result, SYBX is trading at a discount of 204.45% off the target high and 40.52% off the low.

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Synlogic, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) shares have gone up +89.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.18% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -8.1% this quarter and then jump 8.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -76.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.6%. While earnings are projected to return 16.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Biggest Investors

Synlogic, Inc. insiders own 18.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.87%, with the float percentage being 49.15%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.23 Million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $8.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 Million shares, is of Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC’s that is approximately 7.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.36 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 544,214 shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 240.82 Thousand, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $447.93 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored