During the recent session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s traded shares were 2,555,156, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check, the stock’s price was $37.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.91% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the SYF share is $40.69, that puts it down -8.68% from that peak though still a striking +67.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.15. The company’s market capitalization is $21.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. SYF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF): Trading Information

Synchrony Financial (SYF) registered a -1.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.84% in intraday trading to $40.69 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.62%, and it has moved by 12.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.04%. The short interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is 9.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.79, which implies an increase of 19.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $51 respectively. As a result, SYF is trading at a discount of 36.22% off the target high and -3.85% off the low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Synchrony Financial has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares have gone up +66.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.91% against 6.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -17.3% this quarter and then jump 133.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -14.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.55 Billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.59 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.03 Billion and $3.89 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -11.8% and then fell by -7.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.9%. While earnings are projected to return 48.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.05% per annum.

SYF Dividend Yield

Synchrony Financial is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 29, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Synchrony Financial is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Biggest Investors

Synchrony Financial insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.79%, with the float percentage being 102.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 879 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 63.48 Million shares (or 10.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.33 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.26 Billion.

