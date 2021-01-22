During the last session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s traded shares were 2,464,406, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.75% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the SI share is $81.43, that puts it down -20.48% from that peak though still a striking +88.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.6. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 719.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 711.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. SI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI): Trading Information

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) registered a 1.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.7% in intraday trading to $75.69 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.5%, and it has moved by 19.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.04%. The short interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is 995.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.83, which implies a decline of -1.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $80 respectively. As a result, SI is trading at a discount of 18.36% off the target high and -40.82% off the low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Silvergate Capital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares have gone up +390.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.29% against -15.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.5% this quarter and then jump 17.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.44 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.1 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.41 Million and $21.49 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.9% and then jump by 12.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 12.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Biggest Investors

Silvergate Capital Corporation insiders own 5.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.44%, with the float percentage being 69.24%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.58 Million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $22.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 Million shares, is of Park West Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF owns about 617,539 shares. This amounts to just over 3.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 382.58 Thousand, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $28.43 Million.

