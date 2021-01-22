During the recent session, Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s traded shares were 1,752,864, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the last check, the stock’s price was $20.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.62% or $1.95. The 52-week high for the SWIR share is $22.22, that puts it down -9.19% from that peak though still a striking +78.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.31. The company’s market capitalization is $738.73 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 376.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 334.95 Million shares over the past three months.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SWIR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR): Trading Information

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) registered a 10.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.38% in intraday trading to $22.22 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.58%, and it has moved by 47.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.86%. The short interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is 693.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.55, which implies a decline of -18.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $24 respectively. As a result, SWIR is trading at a discount of 17.94% off the target high and -45.95% off the low.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sierra Wireless, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) shares have gone up +96.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12400% against -4.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -212.5% this quarter and then jump 60.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -37.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $116.48 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $109.99 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $174.3 Million and $157.58 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -33.2% and then fell by -30.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.5%. While earnings are projected to return -185.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s Biggest Investors

Sierra Wireless, Inc. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.39%, with the float percentage being 56.75%. Trigran Investments Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.13 Million shares (or 14.05% of all shares), a total value of $57.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 Million shares, is of Lion Point Capital, LP’s that is approximately 5.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) shares are Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 752,329 shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 287.14 Thousand, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $4.2 Million.

