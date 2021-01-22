During the recent session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s traded shares were 2,688,154, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $6.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.73% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the STSA share is $36.1, that puts it down -492.78% from that peak though still a striking +42.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.5. The company’s market capitalization is $107.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 522.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. STSA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA): Trading Information

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) registered a 10.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9% in intraday trading to $7.00- this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.64%, and it has moved by 29.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.18%. The short interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is 532.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies a decline of -42.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, STSA is trading at a discount of -42.53% off the target high and -42.53% off the low.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -255% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Biggest Investors

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 10.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.83%, with the float percentage being 63.74%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.68 Million shares (or 26.87% of all shares), a total value of $18.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 Million shares, is of Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.34 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored