During the last session, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s traded shares were 2,474,446, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.77% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the RESN share is $6.92, that puts it down -4.69% from that peak though still a striking +85.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $358.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. RESN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN): Trading Information

Resonant Inc. (RESN) registered a 3.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.48% in intraday trading to $6.92- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.48%, and it has moved by 173.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 149.43%. The short interest in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is 7.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.05, which implies a decline of -23.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $7 respectively. As a result, RESN is trading at a discount of 5.9% off the target high and -54.61% off the low.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Resonant Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Resonant Inc. (RESN) shares have gone up +175.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.84% against 31.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.4% this quarter and then jump 40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 329.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $459Million and $600Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.7% and then jump by 103.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14%. While earnings are projected to return -3.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Biggest Investors

Resonant Inc. insiders own 9.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.13%, with the float percentage being 47.73%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.17 Million shares (or 7.7% of all shares), a total value of $9.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Resonant Inc. (RESN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,192,021 shares. This amounts to just over 2.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 883.96 Thousand, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $2.1 Million.

