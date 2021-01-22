During the last session, Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares were 1,085,237, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.25% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the RCON share is $5.55, that puts it down -184.62% from that peak though still a striking +61.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $14.05 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. RCON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON): Trading Information

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) registered a -6.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.88% in intraday trading to $2.14 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.12%, and it has moved by 61.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.65%. The short interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 412.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 346.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 412.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, RCON is trading at a discount of 412.82% off the target high and 412.82% off the low.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.6%. While earnings are projected to return 35.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Biggest Investors

Recon Technology, Ltd. insiders own 41.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.47%, with the float percentage being 2.49%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 45.75 Thousand shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $42.78 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.45 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.14 Thousand.

