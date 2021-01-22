During the recent session, RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s traded shares were 2,933,314, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.43% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the RNWK share is $2.27, that puts it down -8.61% from that peak though still a striking +84.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $81.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 499.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 385.94 Million shares over the past three months.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. RNWK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK): Trading Information

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) registered a 19.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.05% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.39%, and it has moved by 51.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.26%. The short interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is 380.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.5, which implies an increase of 211% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $6.5 respectively. As a result, RNWK is trading at a discount of 211% off the target high and 211% off the low.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.11 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.73 Million and $31.05 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.4% and then fell by -3.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.4%. While earnings are projected to return 20.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Biggest Investors

RealNetworks, Inc. insiders own 45.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.57%, with the float percentage being 59.84%. Ariel Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.53 Million shares (or 9.23% of all shares), a total value of $4.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.76 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 585,135 shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $713.86 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 507.11 Thousand, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $709.95 Thousand.

