QuantumScape Corporation (QS) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5. QS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28, which implies a decline of -45.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $28 respectively. As a result, QS is trading at a discount of -45.86% off the target high and -45.86% off the low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

