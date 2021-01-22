During the last session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s traded shares were 4,011,582, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.11% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the PXS share is $1.37, that puts it down -24.55% from that peak though still a striking +43.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.621. The company’s market capitalization is $23.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 775.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 766.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PXS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS): Trading Information

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) registered a 10.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.17% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.15%, and it has moved by 34.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.55%. The short interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is 81.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.57, which implies an increase of 42.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.39 and $1.75 respectively. As a result, PXS is trading at a discount of 59.09% off the target high and 26.36% off the low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.41 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.19 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.26 Million and $6.63 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -25.5% and then jump by 8.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.2%. While earnings are projected to return -0.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Biggest Investors

Pyxis Tankers Inc. insiders own 81.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.33%, with the float percentage being 1.8%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 70.34 Thousand shares (or 0.33% of all shares), a total value of $55.57 Thousand in shares.

