During the last session, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s traded shares were 12,829,626, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.48% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the POAI share is $5.3, that puts it down -286.86% from that peak though still a striking +54.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $33.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. POAI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI): Trading Information

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) registered a 10.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.29% in intraday trading to $1.58 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 51.75%, and it has moved by 102.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.06%. The short interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is 428.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 285.49 day(s) to cover.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.7%. While earnings are projected to return 12.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Biggest Investors

Predictive Oncology Inc. insiders own 10.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.17%, with the float percentage being 2.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 278.57 Thousand shares (or 1.36% of all shares), a total value of $226.78 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.39 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $25.55 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 207,600 shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $169.01 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.4 Thousand, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $28.01 Thousand.

