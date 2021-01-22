During the last session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares were 55,221,641, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.9% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the PLUG share is $73.9, that puts it down -16.03% from that peak though still a striking +96.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.53. The company’s market capitalization is $29.81 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 86.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 42.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. PLUG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): Trading Information

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) registered a 1.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.09% in intraday trading to $68.55 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.36%, and it has moved by 96.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.82%. The short interest in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 63.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.21, which implies a decline of -8.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $85 respectively. As a result, PLUG is trading at a discount of 33.46% off the target high and -67.03% off the low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Plug Power Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares have gone up +611.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0% against -4.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -42.9% this quarter and then jump 41.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.23 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.49 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $94.5 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.3%. While earnings are projected to return -1% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Biggest Investors

Plug Power Inc. insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.57%, with the float percentage being 53.1%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 458 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 41.15 Million shares (or 9.9% of all shares), a total value of $551.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.18 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $364.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11,157,876 shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.8 Million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $298.28 Million.

