During the recent session, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s traded shares were 1,582,491, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.23% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the PAGP share is $18.29, that puts it down -98.59% from that peak though still a striking +66.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. PAGP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP): Trading Information

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) registered a -2.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.1% in intraday trading to $10.86 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.83%, and it has moved by 2.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.11%. The short interest in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) is 9.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.36, which implies an increase of 34.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $18 respectively. As a result, PAGP is trading at a discount of 95.44% off the target high and 8.58% off the low.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) shares have gone up +13.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -242.35% against -7.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -11.4% this quarter and then jump 109.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -32.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.06 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.73 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.15 Billion and $8.27 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -33.8% and then fell by -30.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.4%. While earnings are projected to return -7.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.5% per annum.

PAGP Dividend Yield

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.69%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Biggest Investors

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.57%, with the float percentage being 83.74%. Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.77 Million shares (or 8.93% of all shares), a total value of $102.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.21 Million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 7.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $80.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) shares are Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund owns about 11,159,279 shares. This amounts to just over 5.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.07 Million, or about 3.23% of the stock, which is worth about $36.94 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored