During the recent session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares were 14,154,686, with the beta value of the company hitting 2. At the last check, the stock’s price was $10.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.66% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the PBR share is $15.02, that puts it down -47.98% from that peak though still a striking +60.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.01. The company’s market capitalization is $66.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. PBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR): Trading Information

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) registered a -3.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.62% in intraday trading to $11.14 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.71%, and it has moved by -6% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -9.35%. The short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 30.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.67, which implies an increase of 44.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.5 and $17.5 respectively. As a result, PBR is trading at a discount of 72.41% off the target high and 3.45% off the low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares have gone up +13.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -139.83% against -36.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -70% this quarter and then jump 345.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -25.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.65 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.34 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.87 Billion and $16.17 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -26.3% and then jump by 13.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.7%. While earnings are projected to return 32.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PBR Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 0.29, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Biggest Investors

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.41%, with the float percentage being 17.41%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 410 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 63.68 Million shares (or 4.41% of all shares), a total value of $453.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.73 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 3.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $368.34 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored