During the last session, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares were 4,876,737, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.9% or -$2.27. The 52-week high for the PACB share is $41.65, that puts it down -14.71% from that peak though still a striking +93.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.2. The company’s market capitalization is $6.8 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. PACB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB): Trading Information

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) registered a -5.9% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.82% in intraday trading to $41.65 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.71%, and it has moved by 57.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.98%. The short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is 15.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.8, which implies a decline of -23.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $45 respectively. As a result, PACB is trading at a discount of 23.93% off the target high and -66.95% off the low.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.41 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.89 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.93 Million and $15.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -9% and then jump by 59.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.1%. While earnings are projected to return 27.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -1% per annum.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Biggest Investors

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. insiders own 2.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.62%, with the float percentage being 97.31%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19.84 Million shares (or 11.01% of all shares), a total value of $195.87 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.42 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $142.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) shares are Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 13,694,900 shares. This amounts to just over 7.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.17 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.56 Million, or about 4.19% of the stock, which is worth about $196.08 Million.

